Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor's list of awards and honours

New Delhi: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday, April 30, 2020, around 8.45 am. He was admitted to Mumbai's Sri HN Reliance Foundation hospital on Wednesday night. Rishi Kapoor battled Leukemia for two long years and underwent treatment for it in New York where he stayed for almost a year.

He is survived by wife and actress Neetu Kapoor, children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor. During his almost 50 years long cinematic journey, the veteran actor was awarded several honours.

Let's a look at his awards and recognition over the years:

1970 – Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards: Special Award, and National Film Award for Mera Naam Joker

1974 – Filmfare Award for Best Actor for Bobby

2008 – Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award

2009 – Honoured by Russian Government for contribution to cinema

2010 – Apsara Film & Television Producers Guild Awards: Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Love Aaj Kal

2011 – Zee Cine Awards: Best Lifetime Jodi along with Neetu Singh

2011 – Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor for Do Dooni Chaar

2013 – The Times of India Film Awards (TOIFA), Best Actor in a Negative Role for Agneepath

2016 – Screen Lifetime Achievement Award

2017 – Screen Award for Best Supporting Actor for Kapoor & Sons

2017 – Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for Kapoor & Sons

2017 – Zee Cine Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Male for Kapoor & Sons

2017 – Zee Cine Award for Best Actor in a Comic Role for Kapoor & Sons

(The award list has been compiled taking into account records available on Wikipedia)