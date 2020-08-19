Legendary classical singer Pandit Jasraj's mortal remains arrive in Mumbai, last rites to be performed on Thursday

New Delhi: The legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj's mortal remains arrived at his Versova residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. He breathed his last in New Jersey on Monday due to a cardiac arrest. He was 90.

The last rites will be performed on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Vile Parle Crematorium in Mumbai. His family members including daughter Durga Jasraj can be seen mourning the demise of her father and the Padma Vibhushan awardee.

Pandit Jasraj is survived by wife Madhura, son Shaarang Dev Pandit and daughter Durga Jasraj.

The classical vocalist singing career spanned over an illustrious 80 years full of achievements and accolades. Hailing from the Mewati Gharana, Pandit Jasraj was showered with the Padma Shri in 1975, Padma Bhushan in 1990 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2000 respectively.

He taught music to several of his disciples in the country and abroad. The whole nation mourned the veteran musician's demise. Several dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences to the family of the late classical singer.