Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham strips for a cause

She posted a provocative shot of herself sunbathing nude and made it clear she didn't care if the image, taken from behind.

Lena Dunham strips for a cause

Los Angeles: Actress-writer-director Lena Dunham has bared it all in an Instagram post -- but for a cause.

She posted a provocative shot of herself sunbathing nude and made it clear she didn't care if the image, taken from behind, upset people or prompted trolls to go after her, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Any negativity that comes your way is just an excuse to love yourself even more, right? Comment below with a reason you love yourself. I'll go first: I'm a sober accountable adult who still loves to get naked," Dunham captioned the image. 

She then decided to turn her empowering sun worshipping into a charity drive, adding: "Okay, GO! For every comment in the next week, I'll be donating a dollar to Friendly House LA, a residential programme for women recovering from substance and alcohol addiction. So guys, be liberal with your self-praise."

The former "Girls" star often posts nude shots of herself on Instagram, covering up with quirky emojis.

 

Lena DunhamLena Dunham picsHollywood
