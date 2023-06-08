topStoriesenglish2619313
LEONARDO DICAPRIO

Leonardo DiCaprio And Gigi Hadid Enjoy London Dinner With Titanic Star's Parents

Leonardo DiCaprio And Gigi Hadid Affair: The 'Wolf of Wall Street' main man was spotted exiting the Chiltern Firehouse before making his way to the famous London restaurant. 

Last Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 06:12 PM IST|Source: IANS

Leonardo DiCaprio And Gigi Hadid Enjoy London Dinner With Titanic Star's Parents

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has been spotted enjoying an evening meal with Gigi Hadid in London. The duo joined the 'Titanic' star's dad and stepmom for the fine dining experience in England's capital city, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The meeting came as a surprise after the actor, 48, and model, 28, were said to have shared a brief romance earlier in the year. However, their dalliance reportedly quickly fizzled out with Leo having been linked to a number of other women in the months that followed.

The 'Wolf of Wall Street' main man was spotted exiting the Chiltern Firehouse before making his way to the famous London restaurant. Dad George and stepmum Peggy Farrar arrived earlier in the evening.

Mirror.co.uk further states that Gigi was later seen leaving the same spot and making her way to the eatery on her own just after Leo. A few hours later the pair left moments apart. Hollywood star Leo was seen looking very casual in a black bomber jacket which was buttoned up.

He paired the outfit with black jeans, white trainers and an all-black LA Dodgers baseball cap, while also wearing a light blue face covering. Stepmom Peggy wore a down jacket, along with matching white pants. For footwear she went with a pair of lavender and blue Hoka trainers, while she completed her attire with a cream scarf around her neck.

