Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone call it QUITS after four years of dating

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone affair: Despite the backlash she received for her large age-gap romance with the 47-year-old actor, the 'Mickey and the Bear' actress tried to not let the negativity wear her down.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 11:18 AM IST|Source: IANS

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have gone their separate ways. According to reports, the actor and his girlfriend have called it quits after dating for more than four years, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star and the model have been dating since 2017. While they were notoriously private about their romance, the catwalk beauty opened up about dating a Hollywood A-lister when sitting down with WSJ magazine for her Young Hollywood Portfolio feature.

"More exposure leads to more judgment and negativity," she confided to the magazine in January 2020. "It's a little bit of a bummer because you're really trying to do good work and be nice and be a good person, and in the meantime people wish negative things upon you."

Despite the backlash she received for her large age-gap romance with the 47-year-old actor, the 'Mickey and the Bear' actress tried to not let the negativity wear her down.

"It would never take away the joy of the craft that I get to do," the 25-year-old explained at the time.

Camila herself often responded to criticism on social media.

After reading mean comments seemingly comparing her and Leonardo's relationship to that of Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart, she argued, "my God, people are so mean and full of anger with people that they know nothing about".

"I guess I just hope on this Friday that people learn to live with a little less hatred and place their time and interests elsewhere," the step-daughter of veteran actor Al Pacino further stated.

"Because living without hatred feels pretty good."

 

