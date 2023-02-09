topStoriesenglish2571526
LEONARDO DICAPRIO

Leonardo DiCaprio Lauds Assam Government’s Efforts to end Rhino Poaching in the State

Hollywood actor Leonardo Dicaprio lauded Assam government's efforts in stopping rhino poaching in the state.

Source: ANI

New Delhi: Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio is quite impressed to see the Assam government`s efforts in stopping rhino poaching in the northeastern Indian state. Taking to Instagram, the `Titanic` star penned a note, applauding Assam`s accomplishment in ending the poaching of the endangered greater one-horned rhinoceros in Kaziranga National Park. 

He wrote, "In 2021, the government of the Indian state of Assam set out to end the poaching of the Endangered Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros in Kaziranga National Park following the killing of around 190 animals for their horns between 2000 and 2021. In 2022, they met their goal and no rhinos were poached in the area for the first time since 1977." 

"Kaziranga National Park is home to 2,200 Greater One-horned Rhinos, which is about two-thirds of the world`s population. This triumph in India also comes with more good news, as @wwf also reports that the world population of the rare rhino soared to around 3,700 from about 200 at the turn of the 20th century," Leonardo added.  

Assam`s Kaziranga National Park (KNP) - located in the floodplains of the Brahmaputra river - is the biggest habitat for one-horned rhinos globally and draws visitors from across the globe. In 2015 and 2016, the number of rhinos killed by poachers was 17 and 18, respectively, which subsequently declined to two in 2020 and 2021 and zero in 2022. 

Leonardo is an ardent environmentalist. His work to help animals is equally extensive. Through his LDF (Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation) projects, he`s worked to protect endangered species. Reportedly, In 2010, LDF donated USD 1 million to an innovative Nepalese conservation project to preserve the country`s wild tiger population. The LDF has also funded projects to protect the Black Rhino in Tanzania, the lowland gorilla in Central Africa, and the snow leopard in Central Asia. The LDF also pledged USD 7 million in funds towards marine conservation initiatives at the 2014 Our Oceans conference.  

