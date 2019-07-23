close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
leonardo di caprio

Leonardo DiCaprio, Pitt to clash with Akshay, John on Aug 15

Hollywood maverick Quentin Tarantino's much-anticipated "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood", starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, will release in India on Independence Day.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Pitt to clash with Akshay, John on Aug 15

New Delhi: Hollywood maverick Quentin Tarantino's much-anticipated "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood", starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, will release in India on Independence Day.

Producers Sony Pictures Entertainment studio decided to release the film on August 15, despite the fact that two Bollywood biggies -- "Mission Mangal" and Batla House" -- clash at the Indian box-office on that date.

Incidentally, "Saaho", Telugu superstar Prabhas' comeback film after his blockbuster "Bahubali" series, was also scheduled to open on August 15 this year. The makers, however, have chosen to shift its release to August 30, and the official reason forwarded is that VFX work on certain action sequences is yet to be completed. 

Unlike most Hollywood biggies, "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" will only release in English, and not in multiple vernacular languages such as Hindi, Tamil or Telugu. The reason is the film does not strictly cater to a larger, family audience. 

The plot revolves around aging star Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt). In a parallel storyline, Margot Robbie portrays Dalton's neighbour Sharon Tate, who was murdered by members of the Charles Manson family. 

Tarantino has described "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" as his love letter to Los Angeles of 1969. The film also has Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Kurt Russell, Lena Dunham and the late Luke Perry in other roles.

Tags:
leonardo di caprioAkshay Kumarbard pittPrabhassaaho
Next
Story

Humbled by the love people gave to Komolika: Urvashi Dholakia

Must Watch

PT18M11S

19 Ki 19 Kahaniya: Watch top 19 stories of the day, 23rd July, 2019