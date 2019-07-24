Leonardo DiCaprio was 'starstruck' working with late actor Luke Perry

Washington DC: Actor Leonardo DiCaprio who had worked with late actor Luke Perry in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' said he was `starstruck` working alongside him.

The 'Riverdale' star died on March 4 this year after he suffered a massive heart stroke.

"I grew up with him on `Beverly Hills 90210`, looking up to him as literally the coolest dude on Earth and honestly when I was on set, I was starstruck," DiCaprio told Extra at the film`s premiere on Monday night.

"We got to sit down and chat. He couldn`t have been a more amazing human being," he added about his late costar. "It`s a real tragic loss."

It isn`t the first time DiCaprio spoke about Perry. Following the news of his tragic death, the actor shared a heartfelt tribute on social media in honour of the star.

"Luke Perry was a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist," the Oscar winner`s tweet began.

"It was an honour to be able to work with him. My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones."

In `Once Upon a Time in Hollywood`, Perry plays Wayne Maunder, an actor who appeared as Scott Lancer in the TV show Lancer that ran on CBS from 1968 to 1970. It was Perry`s final film role before he died at age 52.

During his chat with Extra, DiCaprio went on to refer to Perry as "the kindest, sweetest human being you could every encounter."

In May, both DiCaprio (who plays Rick Dalton, the former star of a western TV series) and Brad Pitt (who plays his longtime stunt double, Cliff Booth) raved about how over the moon they were to work with Perry in the film.

`Once Upon a Time in Hollywood` set to hit the theatres on July 26.