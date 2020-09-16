हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rohit K Verma

Let us not pull down or shun anyone or any community: Rohit K Verma

Recently Rohit K Verma launched 'Sindoor Khela' collection at the Times Fashion Week, where Bigg Boss 13 contestant Vishal Singh walked the ramp.

Let us not pull down or shun anyone or any community: Rohit K Verma
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Former Big Boss contestant and fashion designer Rohit K Verma has opened up on the current turn of events and situations that hit us in the midst of this pandemic in the Bollywood industry.

Rohit K Verma said, "Where are we heading to? What will be the outcome of our deeds? The questions hound me day and night. Where the world is staggering to get back to normalcy each one of us is struggling to get hold of our lives in between such heart rending situations I wake up to the news full of muck. The human race is trying its best to view the current situations most optimistically but to no avail because every small endeavour is punctured by some setback or other. All we get to hear is about suicide, drugs, blasphemy. Where is the encouragement a kind word or as simple as ‘You are doing great you will get through this too’ or as motivating as ‘We shall overcome ‘Every segment of our society and business is trying gradually to restore what is lost. A common man is trying hard to hold on to the very end of the rope that is ready to give at any moment. Please people wake up and be more humane if you can’t be a torch to light up someone’s path at least try being a hand that one can hold on to. Let us all make this life a victorious one achieving our human revolution together with love, harmony, and camaraderie. Let us not pull down or shun anyone or any community. Love and light."

Recently Rohit K Verma launched 'Sindoor Khela' collection at the Times Fashion Week, where Bigg Boss 13 contestant Vishal Singh walked the ramp.

 

 

Tags:
Rohit K VermaBigg Boss contestantPandemicCoronavirusCOVID-19Bollywood
Next
Story

Rasika Dugal, Sayani Gupta, Jitendra Kumar: A list of unconventional actors who bring freshness to screens
  • 50,20,359Confirmed
  • 82,066Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M25S

Bollywood breaking 20-20 : Saamna praised Jaya Bachchan's speech