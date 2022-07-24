Let us take you inside 'Mannat' and show Gauri Khan's new work!

New Delhi: Interior Designer and wife of Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan took her fans inside her house and showed them the new cosy corner through social media today. Known to have designed spaces for several high-profile individuals including Mukesh Ambani, Ralph Lauren and many more, the creative diva never fails to impress all.

On Sunday, Gauri dropped a couple of pictures showcasing her recent work in her house, Mannat. In the pics, she can be seen posing radiantly in front of an aesthetic corner of Mannat that she designed herself.

Wearing a blue outfit with a black belt and white heels, Gauri looks like an absolute diva. In the background, we can see the newly designed wall that is covered in white marble-like stone laid out vertically but forming a large, triangular shape in the center in black.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Gauri wrote in the caption, "The black and white colour scheme when applied effectively in interior design can result in an interesting design concept. Just got done with this new space I recently designed at home… Enjoying my Sunday #gaurikhandesigns."

Fans absolutely loved her work and flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. One of the users wrote, 'Queen of Design', another fan commented, 'Designed well'. Also, many celeb pals including Mahesh Babu's wife and actress Namrata Shirodkar appreciated her work.

