NewsLifestylePeople
GAURI KHAN

Let us take you inside 'Mannat' and show Gauri Khan's new work!

On Sunday, Gauri dropped a couple of pictures showcasing her recent work in her house, Mannat. In the pics, she can be seen posing radiantly in front of an aesthetic corner of Mannat that she designed herself. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 04:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Interior Designer and wife of Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan took her fans inside her house and showed them the new cosy corner through social media today.
  • Known to have designed spaces for several high-profile individuals including Mukesh Ambani, Ralph Lauren and many more, the creative diva never fails to impress all.

Trending Photos

Let us take you inside 'Mannat' and show Gauri Khan's new work!

New Delhi: Interior Designer and wife of Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan took her fans inside her house and showed them the new cosy corner through social media today. Known to have designed spaces for several high-profile individuals including Mukesh Ambani, Ralph Lauren and many more, the creative diva never fails to impress all.

On Sunday, Gauri dropped a couple of pictures showcasing her recent work in her house, Mannat. In the pics, she can be seen posing radiantly in front of an aesthetic corner of Mannat that she designed herself. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

Wearing a blue outfit with a black belt and white heels, Gauri looks like an absolute diva. In the background, we can see the newly designed wall that is covered in white marble-like stone laid out vertically but forming a large, triangular shape in the center in black.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Gauri wrote in the caption, "The black and white colour scheme when applied effectively in interior design can result in an interesting design concept. Just got done with this new space I recently designed at home… Enjoying my Sunday #gaurikhandesigns."

Fans absolutely loved her work and flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. One of the users wrote, 'Queen of Design', another fan commented, 'Designed well'. Also, many celeb pals including Mahesh Babu's wife and actress Namrata Shirodkar appreciated her work.

 

Live TV

Gauri Khangauri khan designsShah Rukh KhanGauri Khan Mannat designshah rukh khan house

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why are luggage of air travelers going missing?
DNA Video
DNA: Bank Crisis -- China deploys tanks against its citizen
DNA Video
DNA: Democracy -- Is 'exemption' reserved for politicians?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'double standard' of railways, elderly to not get concession
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report - How is the National Flag of India prepared?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Story of incorporation of Chakra into Indian Flag
DNA Video
DNA: Who is troubled by the power of Indian flag?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is China plotting against India via Bhutan?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Interesting anecdote about Rashtrapati Bhavan