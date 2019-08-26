close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor

LFW 2019: Kareena Kapoor turns femme fatale as she walks ramp in all-black gown

The bondafide actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan walked the ramp at Lakme Fashiuon Week 2019 in a Gauri and Nainika gown and kicked up a storm at the fashion event. The actress who is known for her glitz and glamour made heads turn in her all-black gown. 

LFW 2019: Kareena Kapoor turns femme fatale as she walks ramp in all-black gown
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The bondafide actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan walked the ramp at Lakme Fashiuon Week 2019 in a Gauri and Nainika gown and kicked up a storm at the fashion event. The actress who is known for her glitz and glamour made heads turn in her all-black gown. 

Her look for the event left the onlookers gasping for breath as the actress looked quite breathtaking! Check out the pictures:

Kareena, who is a brand ambassador of Lakme, brought the curtains down on the event. The diva opted for a black ensemble with fishnet and chose a dark lip shade to complete her look.

On the work front, Kareena recently returned from her sojourn in London with hubby Saif Ali Khan and kid Taimur Ali Khan. The actress was reportedly shooting for her upcoming film Angrezi Medium, which also stars Irrfan Khan in the lead role.

Kareena has also wrapped the shooting of her film with Akshay Kumar titled Good News. The actress also has a multi-starrer film 'Takht' in her kitty, which will be produced by Karan Johar. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor.

Tags:
Kareena KapoorLakme Fashion WeekGauri and Nainika
Next
Story

Sonam Kapoor misses husband Anand Ahuja, shares post

Must Watch

PT4M1S

Blueprint of J&K's development is prepared as situations getting normal at a good pace