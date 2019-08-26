LFW 2019: Kareena Kapoor turns femme fatale as she walks ramp in all-black gown

New Delhi: The bondafide actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan walked the ramp at Lakme Fashiuon Week 2019 in a Gauri and Nainika gown and kicked up a storm at the fashion event. The actress who is known for her glitz and glamour made heads turn in her all-black gown.

Her look for the event left the onlookers gasping for breath as the actress looked quite breathtaking! Check out the pictures:

Kareena, who is a brand ambassador of Lakme, brought the curtains down on the event. The diva opted for a black ensemble with fishnet and chose a dark lip shade to complete her look.

On the work front, Kareena recently returned from her sojourn in London with hubby Saif Ali Khan and kid Taimur Ali Khan. The actress was reportedly shooting for her upcoming film Angrezi Medium, which also stars Irrfan Khan in the lead role.

Kareena has also wrapped the shooting of her film with Akshay Kumar titled Good News. The actress also has a multi-starrer film 'Takht' in her kitty, which will be produced by Karan Johar. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor.