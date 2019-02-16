हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth explains his decision to get married

Actor Liam Hemsworth says he proposed to singer-actress Miley Cyrus because he felt like it was time.

Los Angeles: Actor Liam Hemsworth says he proposed to singer-actress Miley Cyrus because he felt like it was time.

In an interview to "Sunday Today", Hemsworth opened about his relationship with Cyrus, reports dailymail.co.uk. 

"We've been through so much together over the last 10 years, so (I) felt like it was time. I feel really happy and really fortunate to be with such a great person," he said. 

Hemsworth said "it was a really special day" in Nashville, Tennessee, on December 23 when they got married, as "it was pretty much just immediate family" on hand for the wedding.

"Wrecking ball" artist Cyrus, 26, took to social media on Thursday with new photographs from her wedding with Hemsworth, calling him, "My Valentine every single day".

