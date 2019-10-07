close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth gets hit by taxi on 'Dodge & Miles' set

The 29-year-old actor was photographed here on Sunday filming his new television series, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Liam Hemsworth gets hit by taxi on &#039;Dodge &amp; Miles&#039; set
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Toronto: Actor Liam Hemsworth got hit by a white taxi while filming his new Quibi television series "Dodge & Miles".

The 29-year-old actor was photographed here on Sunday filming his new television series, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Donning a grey long-sleeved top which he paired with a pair of navy pants, the Australian actor was seen filming some intense stunts. In one photo that circulated online, Hemsworth was seen getting hit by a white taxi in addition to getting yelled at by the driver.

Some other photographs saw Hemsworth, who plays a character named Dodge Maynard, running away after hearing a gunshot. He also appeared to be bruised and bloody in between shots. Meanwhile, "The Hunger Games" alum was seen running down the street for a scene the day before.

"Dodge & Miles" is set to centre on Liam's Dodge who is described to be "desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness can take his life, accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he soon discovers that he's not the hunter, but the prey."

 

Tags:
Liam HemsworthDodge & Miles
Next
Story

Ashish Chowdhry: I share a strong bond with Jennifer Winget

Must Watch

PT31M14S

Watch Debate: Modi-Shah's experiment of 'New Kashmir' succeeds?