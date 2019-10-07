Liam Hemsworth gets hit by taxi on 'Dodge & Miles' set

Toronto: Actor Liam Hemsworth got hit by a white taxi while filming his new Quibi television series "Dodge & Miles".

The 29-year-old actor was photographed here on Sunday filming his new television series, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Donning a grey long-sleeved top which he paired with a pair of navy pants, the Australian actor was seen filming some intense stunts. In one photo that circulated online, Hemsworth was seen getting hit by a white taxi in addition to getting yelled at by the driver.

Some other photographs saw Hemsworth, who plays a character named Dodge Maynard, running away after hearing a gunshot. He also appeared to be bruised and bloody in between shots. Meanwhile, "The Hunger Games" alum was seen running down the street for a scene the day before.

"Dodge & Miles" is set to centre on Liam's Dodge who is described to be "desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness can take his life, accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he soon discovers that he's not the hunter, but the prey."