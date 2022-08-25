NewsLifestylePeople
VIJAY DEVERAKONDA

'Liger' star Vijay Deverakonda was 'extremely scared of women till..'

South superstar Vijay Deverakonda who was last seen in movie 'World Famous Lover' is gearing up for his latest release 'Liger'.

Last Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 03:23 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Vijay Deverakonda stars as the main lead in movie 'Liger'
  • The film also stars Ananya Panday
  • The film is all set for release on 25th of August

Mumbai: Actor Vijay Deverakonda made a shocking revelation that he was once "extremely scared" of women, so much so that he couldn't even look at or talk to them.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, when Deverakonda was asked to tell two truths and one lie about himself, he said: "I was extremely scared of women till I was about 18 years old."

He added: "I didn`t have the balls to look at a woman in the eye or have a conversation. So that`s one truth."
"Because I grew up in a boys` boarding school, I thought women were like a different species. They seemed like an alien species. And you`re all very pretty so, it`s hard."

Vijay who was last seen in the movie 'World Famous Lover` has been currently busy with the promotional activities and touring for his lastest release 'Liger'.

The film which revolves around the life of a fighter also stars Bollywood actress Ananya Panday in an important role. The film which has been directed by 'Pokiri' film maker Puri Jagannadh and is made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam language is scheduled for release in theatres worldwide on August 25. 

