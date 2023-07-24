trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2639993
NewsLifestylePeople
VICKY KAUSHAL

Like Father Like Son: Vicky Kaushal To Ajay Devgn, Bollywood Actors Who Are Taking Their Stuntmen Dads' Legacy Forward

Every son wants to take his father's legacy ahead and every father wants his son to be even bigger and more successful than he is. Here's how these Bollywood actors and their stuntsmen fathers have made it big in the industry. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 07:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Action choreographer Late Veeru Devgan has over 200 films in his kitty
  • Action-director Sham Kaushal worked on 'PS-1' and 'Padmavat'
  • Sunny Singh became popular after 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2'

Trending Photos

Like Father Like Son: Vicky Kaushal To Ajay Devgn, Bollywood Actors Who Are Taking Their Stuntmen Dads' Legacy Forward Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Just like every child wants to make their folks proud, much-appreciated Bollywood actors have also dutifully taken their father's legacy forward. Setting classical standardised stunts, the fathers of these mainstream actors ensured that their sons are making it big on the silver screen. Here's a list of the Hindi Film Industry's known actors and their stuntsmen fathers:

Veeru Devgan and Ajay Devgn


cre Trending Stories

Action choreographer Late Veeru Devgan has over 200 films in his kitty. The veteran stuntman passed away in 2019. His son, Ajay Devgn has made a markworthy place in the industry as well. The father-son duo worked together in films like 'Ishq', 'Jaan', 'Haqeeqat' and 'Dilwale'.

Sham Kaushal and Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal

The credit for thrilling action of 'PS-1' and 'Padmavat' goes to Actor Vicky Kaushal's father - Sham Kaushal. Moreover, he worked on Vicky's 'Sanju' as well as on Sunny's 'The Forgotten Army'.  While Vicky is one of the most sought-after names in the Hindi film industry today, brother Sunny is soaring in his career too. 

Jai Singh Nijjar and Sunny Singh

Jai Singh Nijjar has worked on films like 'Chennai Express', 'Singham Returns', 'Khiladi 786', etc. Carrying on his legacy, his son Sunny Singh became popular after 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' and then followed that success with 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'. Recently, he appeared in 'Adipurush.'

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest