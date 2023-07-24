Like Father Like Son: Vicky Kaushal To Ajay Devgn, Bollywood Actors Who Are Taking Their Stuntmen Dads' Legacy Forward

New Delhi: Just like every child wants to make their folks proud, much-appreciated Bollywood actors have also dutifully taken their father's legacy forward. Setting classical standardised stunts, the fathers of these mainstream actors ensured that their sons are making it big on the silver screen. Here's a list of the Hindi Film Industry's known actors and their stuntsmen fathers:

Veeru Devgan and Ajay Devgn

Action choreographer Late Veeru Devgan has over 200 films in his kitty. The veteran stuntman passed away in 2019. His son, Ajay Devgn has made a markworthy place in the industry as well. The father-son duo worked together in films like 'Ishq', 'Jaan', 'Haqeeqat' and 'Dilwale'.

Sham Kaushal and Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal

The credit for thrilling action of 'PS-1' and 'Padmavat' goes to Actor Vicky Kaushal's father - Sham Kaushal. Moreover, he worked on Vicky's 'Sanju' as well as on Sunny's 'The Forgotten Army'. While Vicky is one of the most sought-after names in the Hindi film industry today, brother Sunny is soaring in his career too.

Jai Singh Nijjar and Sunny Singh

Jai Singh Nijjar has worked on films like 'Chennai Express', 'Singham Returns', 'Khiladi 786', etc. Carrying on his legacy, his son Sunny Singh became popular after 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' and then followed that success with 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'. Recently, he appeared in 'Adipurush.'