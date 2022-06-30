NewsLifestylePeople
RANVEER SINGH

Like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh is a Gucci fan - Check out his airport look as he heads to meet wife Deepika Padukone!

W noticed Ranveer Singh love for the international brand Gucci much like Kareena Kapoor Khan, who swear by it. 

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh recently posted an image yesterday cheekily captioning it saying, “Waiting for my wife to comment.” To this, Deepika replied saying, “Come to me soonest!“ and it seems like the doting hubby has taken a flight to head out of India to meet his beloved wifey Deepika Padukone.

Ranveer has headed out of India to celebrate his birthday and he will be heading to meet Deepika, who is currently in the US. Sources say Ranveer might be celebrating his special day in Hawaii with Deepika.

Ranveer was spotted catching up with Alia Bhatt and the gang in London. Check out the photo here:

Meanwhile, we noticed his love for the international brand Gucci much like Kareena Kapoor Khan, who swear by it. The stunner has been spotted wearing a Gucci tee on multiple occasions and by the way, gotten trolled by haters for flaunting a casual t-short worth thousands more than often. 

Now, Ranveer shares his love for the brand too, it seems. The actor was clicked wearing a blue-red Gucci sleeveless jersey along with his Adidas sling bag, brown tracks, sneakers and a shirt inside. 

You possibly can't ignore this man, EVER!

 

