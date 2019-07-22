close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart says filming 'Riverdale', 'Hustlers' simultaneously was intense

'Riverdale' will guest star Shannen Doherty in the Season 4 premiere to honour her friend and former co-star, Luke Perry. 

Lili Reinhart says filming &#039;Riverdale&#039;, &#039;Hustlers&#039; simultaneously was intense
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Washington: Actress Lili Reinhart on Sunday spoke about what it felt like to film `Riverdale` and 'Hustlers' at the same time. Admitting that she had two totally different experience, Reinhart said, "It was intense." She told E! News at Comic-Con 2019 in San Diego."[But] really a lot of fun and so different from Riverdale. I started filming Hustlers as I was wrapping the third season, so I was going back and forth a lot, which was two completely different...worlds," she said.

"It was a really great experience," Reinhart added further. Her `Riverdale` co-star Camila Mendes chimed in during the interview and said Reinhart was made for the stripper film. "It was written in the cards for her," said the 25-year-old actress. When Reinhart asked the reason behind the statement, Mendes reminded her of that one steamy `Riverdale` episode. "Because of that episode...when you did a striptease."

"We don`t talk about that," Reinhart said with a cheeky smile. Jokes apart, the 22-year-old star said that she had a wonderful experience working with Jennifer Lopez, who plays Ramona, the mastermind and ringleader of the stripper crew."I think you learn something from every person that you work with, big or small," Reinhart said of the 49-year-old actress and singer. 

"I can respect the fact that J.Lo has been doing this for over two decades of her life and she still kills it."Starring Constance Wu, Cardi B, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, Lizzo and more, 'Hustlers' is all set to hit theatres on September 13.

'Riverdale' will guest star Shannen Doherty in the Season 4 premiere to honour her friend and former co-star, Luke Perry. 

 

Tags:
Lili ReinhartRiverdaleHustlersHollywood
Next
Story

Porn affects youth more than drugs today: Goldie Behl

Must Watch

PT4M31S

5W1H: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off successfully