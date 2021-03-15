हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Grammys 2021

Lilly Singh supports India's farmers protest at Grammy's 2021

Indian farmers are protesting against the three farm laws that were passed by the Indian parliament in December 2020.

Lilly Singh supports India&#039;s farmers protest at Grammy&#039;s 2021
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Indian-origin Canadian YouTuber and talk show host Lilly Singh made a statement supporting India's farmers protest at Grammy's 2021 Awards on Sunday (March 14). Singh wore a mask that had "I stand with farmers" written on it.

She shared her photo wearing the mask on Twitter and captioned it as, "I know red carpet/award show pictures always get the most coverage, so here you go media. Feel free to run with it Raised fist #IStandWithFarmers 
#GRAMMYs". 

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar, who has been a vocal supporter of the farmers protest, retweeted Lilly's tweet and wrote, "@Lilly taking the Indian #FarmersProtests to the #GRAMMYs."

Lilly Singh has joined the long list of national and international celebrities who have spoken their mind on the ongoing Farmers Protest in India.

Earlier, pop star Rihanna spoke in favour of farmers protest.

In India Diljit Dosanjh, Richa Chadha, Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu among others have supported the farmers protest.

On the other hand, actress Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar have backed the government reforms in the farming sector.

The protest is one of the longest protests in history by farmers. It has been more than 100 days since farmers are protesting against three farm bills that were passed by the Parliament in December 2020.

