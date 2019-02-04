हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lily Aldridge

Lily Aldridge welcomes second child

Supermodel Lily Aldridge has announced the birth of her second child, a baby boy.

Lily Aldridge welcomes second child
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Supermodel Lily Aldridge has announced the birth of her second child, a baby boy.

The 32-year-old rampwalk star welcomed the little one with husband, Kings Of Leon frontman Caleb Followill on January 29.

The couple have named the baby, Winston.

She took to Instagram to share the news.

"Winston Roy Followill. Blessed our lives January 29, 2019," Aldrige wrote on Instagram, alongside a black and white photo of the child's feet. 

The model announced her pregnancy last August.

Aldridge and Followill, 36, also share six-year-old daughter Dixie. 

Lily Aldridge, Lily Aldridge baby, Caleb Followill
