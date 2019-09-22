Lindsay Lohan declares she is single

close

Lindsay Lohan

Actress Lindsay Lohan has quashed rumours surrounding her mystery man. She has declared she is single.

Los Angeles: Actress Lindsay Lohan has quashed rumours surrounding her mystery man. She has declared she is single.

Lohan told Australia's "The Kyle and Jackie O" breakfast radio show that she has broken up with her boyfriend, without revealing his name, reports "aceshowbiz.com".

"I was seeing someone and we broke up today," Lohan said when asked about her relationship status during the chat. "You wouldn't even know who he was. I had a bit of a day."

Right now, Lohan is focussed on her career. She plans to return on television once again after her MTV reality series "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club" failed to make an impact a while back.

