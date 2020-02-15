Lisa Haydon, husband Dino Lalvani welcome second child, name him Leo - See pic

New Delhi: It's a boy for actress Lisa Haydon and her husband Dino Lalvani. The couple welcomed their second child recently and taking to Instagram, Lisa revealed that they have named him Leo. In the picture posted by her, she introduced Leo to the world and said, "This little blessing has touched my heart in a way nothing else ever has." The 33-year-old actress' post also has her elder son Zack and the brothers hold each other's hand and look totally adorable.

"Been totally speechless and in love watching you both and can't believe I get to be your mama. 'Leo & Zack' #Brothers. And my forever valentine- Yesterday was our 5-year anniversary of the day we met, on Feb 13th one freaky Friday, life has never been the same since. Thank you Hub for building family with me," she further added.

Say hello to Leo here, folks!

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for the couple in the comments thread. "Ahhhhhhhh I'm so, so happy for you and your beautiful family! Your boys are love!! Big hug," wrote actress-TV presenter Shibani Dandekar.

Lisa and Dino married in October 2016 and Zack was born to them in May 2017.

Lisa made her Bollywood debut with Sonam Kapoor's 2010 film 'Aisha'. She got recognition for her role in Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Queen' and was later seen in Karan Johar's 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'. 'The Shaukeens', 'Rascals' and 'Housefull 3' are some of the other films on her resume.