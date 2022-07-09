NEW DELHI: Model-actress and mother of three Lisa Haydon is a sight to behold in her latest pictures. The 'Queen' actress is seen surfing in Bali in her latest photos on Instagram.

The leggy lass shared in her post that she was 'scared' as the waves seemed 'huge'. However, her latest picture has left her fans in disbelief as they cant believe that she is a mother of three and yet is blessed with such an amazing body. They just can't resist themselves commenting on her post and lauding her for maintaining such a svelte figure.

LISA HAYDON'S HOT BIKINI BODY

Actress Pooja Hegde, who was seen in Prabhas-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' also commented on Lisa Haydon's post and declared her as the sexiest mom on the planet. She wrote, "What is this body even? !!!! Hottest mom on this planet for sure!", with a fire emoji.

The model-actor, who lives in London, Mumbai and Hong Kong, often shares pictures of her surfing or chilling with her family at the beach.

Lisa's real name is Elisabeth Marie Haydon, who had a successful modelling career before making her acting debut in the 2010 release 'Aisha'. Her act in Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Queen' garnered her praise and recognition. She was also seen in 'Housefull 3' and 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

The tall and talented Lisa got married to Dino Lalvani in October 2016. Within 4 years of her marriage, she has three kids, two sons - Zack and Leo, aged 5 and 2, and a baby girl Lara, whom she welcomed in August 2021.

