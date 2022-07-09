NewsLifestylePeople
LISA HAYDON

Lisa Haydon stuns fans as she flaunts her HOT bikini body while surfing in Bali, fans ask 'Do you have 3 kids'

Lisa Haydon dropped a series of photos of her on social media. She is seen dressed in a black swimsuit and surfing like a pro in the daytime photos.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 08:03 PM IST

Trending Photos

Lisa Haydon stuns fans as she flaunts her HOT bikini body while surfing in Bali, fans ask 'Do you have 3 kids'

NEW DELHI: Model-actress and mother of three Lisa Haydon is a sight to behold in her latest pictures. The 'Queen' actress is seen surfing in Bali in her latest photos on Instagram.

The leggy lass shared in her post that she was 'scared' as the waves seemed 'huge'. However, her latest picture has left her fans in disbelief as they cant believe that she is a mother of three and yet is blessed with such an amazing body. They just can't resist themselves commenting on her post and lauding her for maintaining such a svelte figure. 

 

LISA HAYDON'S HOT BIKINI BODY

 

Actress Pooja Hegde, who was seen in Prabhas-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' also commented on Lisa Haydon's post and declared her as the sexiest mom on the planet. She wrote, "What is this body even? !!!! Hottest mom on this planet for sure!", with a fire emoji.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)

Lisa Haydon

The model-actor, who lives in London, Mumbai and Hong Kong, often shares pictures of her surfing or chilling with her family at the beach. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)

Lisa's real name is Elisabeth Marie Haydon, who had a successful modelling career before making her acting debut in the 2010 release 'Aisha'. Her act in Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Queen' garnered her praise and recognition. She was also seen in 'Housefull 3' and 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)

The tall and talented Lisa got married to Dino Lalvani in October 2016. Within 4 years of her marriage, she has three kids, two sons - Zack and Leo, aged 5 and 2, and a baby girl Lara, whom she welcomed in August 2021. 

Live TV

Lisa HaydonLisa Haydon bikini picslisa haydon newsLisa Haydon photosLisa Haydon picsBollywood

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The Inspirational Story of Bilal Ahmed of Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Indians become world-class citizens?
DNA Video
DNA: What was main reason behind Shinzo Abe's assassination?
DNA Video
DNA: Shinzo Abe assassination - India has lost its most 'trusted friend'
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the assassination of Shinzo Abe?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Cloud bursts near Amarnath cave, rescue operation underway
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 08, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Lesson of beheading being taught under the guise of karate?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will the leader learn from the professor who returned the salary?