Lisa Haydon

Lisa Haydon's CUTE beach pics with her daughter Lara go viral, Evelyn Sharma reacts!

In the pictures, Lisa Haydon was seen wearing an off-shoulder, white bikini and carrying her daughter in her arms.

Lisa Haydon's CUTE beach pics with her daughter Lara go viral, Evelyn Sharma reacts!
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Model-actress Lisa Haydon who welcomed her daughter last year recently shared adorable clicks with her little girl as they enjoyed their time on the beach. The actress who resides in Hong Kong took to Instagram on Saturday to give fans a glimpse of her happy, beach-day with her daughter. 

Although, Lisa's daughter was in the frame, she made sure to cover her face with an emoji to not reveal her identity on social media. In the pictures, Lisa was seen wearing an off-shoulder, white bikini and carrying her daughter in her arms and a coconut in her hand. 

Take a look at her post:

 

Actress Evelyn Sharma commented on the post saying, "Oh my god she’s so big now." Stylist Anaita Shroff also commented on the pictures with a heart emoji.

Lisa's real name is Elisabeth Marie Haydon, who had a successful modelling career before making her acting debut in the 2010 release 'Aisha'. Her act in Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Queen' garnered her praise and recognition. She was also seen in 'Housefull 3' and 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'. 

The tall and talented Lisa got married to Dino Lalvani in October 2016. The couple is blessed with two boys - Zack and Leo and a daughter Lara. In May 2017, Zack was born and in February 2020, Lisa gave birth to their second son named Leo and in 2021, she welcomed her daughter Lara.

