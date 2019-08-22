close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranveer Singh

Little Ranveer Singh in a pic that will make you go aww

Ranveer Singh just made the perfect use of Throwback Thursday and treated his fans to a picture of himself from a very long time ago. The post features little Ranveer in a red outfit with a hoodie.

Little Ranveer Singh in a pic that will make you go aww
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@ranveersingh

New Delhi: Actor Ranveer Singh just made the perfect use of Throwback Thursday and treated his fans to a picture of himself from a very long time ago. The post features little Ranveer in a red outfit with a hoodie and he poses adorably for the camera with a thumbs-up sign. 

"All good in the hood," read Ranveer's caption for his picture. Oh, we forgot to tell you. The photo also features her sister Ritika Bhavnani. Ranveer was actually 'photobombed' by Ranveer. Take a look at the photo here to know how.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 all good in the hood 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Within an hour of posting it, the picture got close to 4 lakh likes and it's flooded with comments from his fans. Actor Varun Dhawan also couldn't resist commenting on Ranveer's photo and hilariously wrote, "Baller". 

While Ritika's comment read, "Uff". To which, Ranveer replied by a smiling emoji and added, "Hey, you photobombing me?"

Cute!

On Raksha Bandhan, Ranveer also shared a childhood picture of himself with Ritika and wrote, "My Bestie, My Protector, My Angel. Love you, Didi."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My Bestie, My Protector, My Angel  love you   #happyrakshabandhan @riticulousness

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

And, this photo of Ritika was shared by Ranveer on her birthday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Pretty much sums it up  #happybirthday Didi  I love you @riticulousness

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Ranveer is currently in London where he is shooting for Kabir Khan's '83. The film is based on India's historic win in the 1983 Cricket World Cup and Ranveer plays Kapil Dev. His wife Deepika Padukone is also part of '83. She stars as Romi Dev, Kapil Dev's wife. 

'83 releases in April 2020.

Ranveer and Deepika married in November 2018 after dating for six years.    

Tags:
Ranveer SinghRanveer Singh childhood picThrowback Thursday
Next
Story

Unseen pics from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's wedding in Mumbai

Must Watch

PT5M53S

Pakistan's false claims and reality check