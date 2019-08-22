Little Ranveer Singh in a pic that will make you go aww

New Delhi: Actor Ranveer Singh just made the perfect use of Throwback Thursday and treated his fans to a picture of himself from a very long time ago. The post features little Ranveer in a red outfit with a hoodie and he poses adorably for the camera with a thumbs-up sign.

"All good in the hood," read Ranveer's caption for his picture. Oh, we forgot to tell you. The photo also features her sister Ritika Bhavnani. Ranveer was actually 'photobombed' by Ranveer. Take a look at the photo here to know how.

Within an hour of posting it, the picture got close to 4 lakh likes and it's flooded with comments from his fans. Actor Varun Dhawan also couldn't resist commenting on Ranveer's photo and hilariously wrote, "Baller".

While Ritika's comment read, "Uff". To which, Ranveer replied by a smiling emoji and added, "Hey, you photobombing me?"

Cute!

On Raksha Bandhan, Ranveer also shared a childhood picture of himself with Ritika and wrote, "My Bestie, My Protector, My Angel. Love you, Didi."

And, this photo of Ritika was shared by Ranveer on her birthday.

Ranveer is currently in London where he is shooting for Kabir Khan's '83. The film is based on India's historic win in the 1983 Cricket World Cup and Ranveer plays Kapil Dev. His wife Deepika Padukone is also part of '83. She stars as Romi Dev, Kapil Dev's wife.

'83 releases in April 2020.

Ranveer and Deepika married in November 2018 after dating for six years.