Little Things actress Mithila Palkar elated on winning the Filmfare OTT award for Best Actor

New Delhi: Talented actress Mithila Palkar brought home the prestigious black lady at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020 for her sheer acting brilliance in Netflix’ popular series Little Things. Palkar bagged her second Filmfare under the 'Best Actor' category after winning a Filmfare for her debut film in Marathi cinema.

Showcasing her metal in the digital space-time and again, Mithila’s big win traces her impactful journey and the love that she has been receiving from a million of audience. This award rightly defines the title of ‘Favourite face of OTT' that she has received from her fans.

An elated Mithila expresses, "It’s an absolutely incredible time to be a part of the entertainment industry with OTT scaling its way towards being a celebrated platform. The ‘realness’ of it appeals to the audience and I am thrilled to be a part of the same".

The year 2020 has been blissful for Mithila who has achieved greater heights in her career. Post the success of the third season of ‘Little Things’ and Chopsticks, the actress finished filming for Netflix’s upcoming film Tribhanga which stars the industry stalwarts Kajol and Tanvi Azmi.