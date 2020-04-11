Little Things actress Mithila Palkar's quarantine schedule involves cooking, working-out and fan-chat sessions

New Delhi: Mithila Palkar has featured in several web-series, short films and movies too. She became a household name after the success of her popular series 'Little Things' with Dhruv Sehgal. Fans adore their camaraderie and that prompted for a quick season 2 of Netflix's 'Little Things'.

Amid the lockdown phase, Mithila quarantined for over 14 days and recently moved back in with her grandparents post her visit from Australia. And has a perfect quarantine schedule in place.

She is spending isolation time focusing on learning cooking from her Nani (grandmother), have been training with her fitness trainer via video calls, catching up on shows, interacting with her fans via social media and more.

Sounds cool, right?

Mithila was listed in GQ’s 50 most influential Young Indians, the Forbes list of 30 under 30 and Entrepreneur India’s 35 under 35.

A theatre enthusiast, her children’s play Tunni ki Kahani and Aaj Rang Hai were instrumental in honing this passion.

“Whatever I experience with the characters I play is something close to what millennials feel. The ‘realness’ of it appeals to the audience,” says the actor explaining the success of her performances.

She was seen with Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan in 'Karwaan', featured in 'Chopsticks' with Abhay Deol. Besides, she has a pivotal part in Kajol's 'Tribhanga', an upcoming Netflix film.