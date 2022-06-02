KK death LIVE updates: Late singer's antim darshan to begin at 10:30 AM

2 June 2022, 09:47 AM
KK'S WIFE POSTS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Late singer's wife Jyothi Lakshmi Krishna took to her Instagram stories and shared the Antim Darshan timings with all. Also, it was posted on KK's own Instagram handle.
2 June 2022, 09:46 AM
Actress Sonal Chauhan remembers singer, writes an emotional note. She shared: A voice that means a little more to me than the others….
A voice that introduced me to the world that defines me …..
A voice that perhaps is the reason why the country fell in love with Zoya…..
And a voice that I later got the honour to collaborate with in “kaise bataun tujhe”…..
Everytime KK sir touched my life , he created magic….
And that was his gift. His magic went beyond the physical boundaries and touched millions of souls.
KK sir you’ll always be a little more special to me. I’m keeping a little part of you with me. Thank you for adding your magic to my life. Gone too soon. Wish you had stayed ZARA SA aur
Rest In Power
#rip
2 June 2022, 09:22 AM
KK'S ANTIM DARSHAN
Singer KK's last rites will be performed at the Versova Hindu cremation ground. Family and friends rush to his residence for antim darshan.
2 June 2022, 09:21 AM
Late singer's mortal remains were brought to Mumbai in an Air India aircraft that arrived around 8.35 pm on Wednesday.