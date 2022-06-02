KK death LIVE updates: Late singer's antim darshan to begin at 10:30 AM

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK breathed his last after his live concert in Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha auditorium. He was on a two-day tour to the city to perform at two college programmes respectively. The case was lodged with New Market Police Station under whose jurisdiction falls the five-star hotel where KK had put up and felt unwell before being taken to a hospital on Tuesday night. He was 53.

Preliminary findings of the post-mortem conducted on the renowned Bollywood singer indicated that he died due to a cardiac arrest, a senior police officer said on Wednesday. His mortal remains reached Mumbai after he was accorded a gun salute in Kolkata in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who consoled the late singer's wife Jyothi Lakshmi Krishna and children.

