हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

KK death LIVE updates: Late singer's antim darshan to begin at 10:30 AM

KK died at 53 in Kolkata: Police have registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation. As a part of the probe, officers have spoken to the hotel authorities and scrutinised CCTV footage. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 2, 2022 - 09:51
Comments |

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK breathed his last after his live concert in Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha auditorium. He was on a two-day tour to the city to perform at two college programmes respectively. The case was lodged with New Market Police Station under whose jurisdiction falls the five-star hotel where KK had put up and felt unwell before being taken to a hospital on Tuesday night. He was 53. 

Preliminary findings of the post-mortem conducted on the renowned Bollywood singer indicated that he died due to a cardiac arrest, a senior police officer said on Wednesday. His mortal remains reached Mumbai after he was accorded a gun salute in Kolkata in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who consoled the late singer's wife Jyothi Lakshmi Krishna and children. 

Stay with Zee News for the latest news updates on the singer's demise.

 

2 June 2022, 09:47 AM

KK'S WIFE POSTS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Late singer's wife Jyothi Lakshmi Krishna took to her Instagram stories and shared the Antim Darshan timings with all. Also, it was posted on KK's own Instagram handle.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KK (@kk_live_now)

2 June 2022, 09:46 AM

Actress Sonal Chauhan remembers singer, writes an emotional note. She shared: A voice that means a little more to me than the others….
A voice that introduced me to the world that defines me …..
A voice that perhaps is the reason why the country fell in love with Zoya…..
And a voice that I later got the honour to collaborate with in “kaise bataun tujhe”…..
Everytime KK sir touched my life , he created magic….
And that was his gift. His magic went beyond the physical boundaries and touched millions of souls.
KK sir you’ll always be a little more special to me. I’m keeping a little part of you with me. Thank you for adding your magic to my life. Gone too soon. Wish you had stayed ZARA SA aur 
Rest In Power 
#rip

2 June 2022, 09:22 AM

KK'S ANTIM DARSHAN

Singer KK's last rites will be performed at the Versova Hindu cremation ground. Family and friends rush to his residence for antim darshan.

2 June 2022, 09:21 AM

Late singer's mortal remains were brought to Mumbai in an Air India aircraft that arrived around 8.35 pm on Wednesday.

Must Watch

PT2M14S

Zee Top 10: ED issued summons to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi