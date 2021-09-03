Sidharth Shukla death: Post-mortem report to be released today

3 September 2021, 08:50 AM
Fans continue to pour love for Sidharth Shukla on social media platforms. Actress Anushka Sharma also shared a note for him last night, mourning his demise.
3 September 2021, 08:27 AM
Bollywood actress and former Bigg Boss finalist Tanishaa Mukerji also mourned Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise. She tweeted:
Gone too soon sid #RIP #SiddharthShukla #shocked #saddened pic.twitter.com/dSk6u0aR4c
— Tanishaa S Mukerji (@TanishaaMukerji) September 2, 2021
3 September 2021, 08:05 AM
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu took to Twitter and condoled Sidharth Shukla's death. He wrote: wish every Siddharth in this world gets love from a Shehnaaz. Every love story would be a fairytale. Aaj jo dekha, yakeen karne mein waqt lagega. Stay strong Shehnaaz. #RestInPeaceSid
I wish every Siddharth in this world gets love from a Shehnaaz. Every love story would be a fairytale. Aaj jo dekha, yakeen karne mein waqt lagega. Stay strong Shehnaaz. #RestInPeaceSid
— Jaan Kumar Sanu (@jaankumarsanu) September 2, 2021
3 September 2021, 07:58 AM
"Once the certificate (of death) is given by the doctor, the police will issue the NOC (no objection certificate) to the relatives and then they can claim the body. However, it's the investigating officer who deals with the report of post mortem. It is confidential information between the doctors doing the autopsy and investigating officer," Dean Mohite told PTI later in the day.
3 September 2021, 07:58 AM
The actor's body will be kept at the state government post mortem centre overnight and the post mortem report will be released on Friday.