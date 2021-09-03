हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sidharth Shukla death: Post-mortem report to be released today

Sidharth Shukla, the winner of Bigg Boss 13, breathed his last on September 2, 2021. Although initial reports suggest he died of a heart attack, the exact cause of his death is yet to be ascertained. He was 40.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 3, 2021 - 08:50
Comments |
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Famous TV and film actor Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on September 2, 2021. His untimely demise has left his family and fans grieving. Although initial reports suggest he died of a heart attack, the exact cause of his death is yet to be ascertained. He was 40.

Sidharth Shukla, who is survived by his mother and two sisters, was dead when he was taken to the Cooper Hospital in Juhu around 10.20 am, authorities at the hospital told PTI. 

The hospital's Dr Jitten Bhavsar said Shukla -- who won Bigg Boss 13 in 2020 and joins the ranks of actors on the cusp of fame who went too early -- was declared dead by the principal medical officer when he was taken to the hospital around 10.20 am.

Here are all the latest updates in this developing story:

3 September 2021, 08:50 AM

Fans continue to pour love for Sidharth Shukla on social media platforms. Actress Anushka Sharma also shared a note for him last night, mourning his demise.

3 September 2021, 08:27 AM

Bollywood actress and former Bigg Boss finalist Tanishaa Mukerji also mourned Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise. She tweeted:

3 September 2021, 08:05 AM

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu took to Twitter and condoled Sidharth Shukla's death. He wrote: wish every Siddharth in this world gets love from a Shehnaaz. Every love story would be a fairytale. Aaj jo dekha, yakeen karne mein waqt lagega. Stay strong Shehnaaz. #RestInPeaceSid

3 September 2021, 07:58 AM

"Once the certificate (of death) is given by the doctor, the police will issue the NOC (no objection certificate) to the relatives and then they can claim the body. However, it's the investigating officer who deals with the report of post mortem. It is confidential information between the doctors doing the autopsy and investigating officer," Dean Mohite told PTI later in the day.

3 September 2021, 07:58 AM

The actor's body will be kept at the state government post mortem centre overnight and the post mortem report will be released on Friday.

