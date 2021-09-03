Sidharth Shukla death: Post-mortem report to be released today

New Delhi: Famous TV and film actor Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on September 2, 2021. His untimely demise has left his family and fans grieving. Although initial reports suggest he died of a heart attack, the exact cause of his death is yet to be ascertained. He was 40.

Sidharth Shukla, who is survived by his mother and two sisters, was dead when he was taken to the Cooper Hospital in Juhu around 10.20 am, authorities at the hospital told PTI.

The hospital's Dr Jitten Bhavsar said Shukla -- who won Bigg Boss 13 in 2020 and joins the ranks of actors on the cusp of fame who went too early -- was declared dead by the principal medical officer when he was taken to the hospital around 10.20 am.

