Live: CBI likely to summon Rhea Chakraborty for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

On Sunday, CBI sleuths questioned Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Deepesh Sawant at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai for five hours. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 24, 2020 - 10:00
New Delhi: The CBI team has entered Day 4 of its investigation in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. On Sunday, CBI sleuths questioned Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Deepesh Sawant at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai for five hours. These three persons were present in the flat when Sushant was found hanging in his room on June 14. 

Later, a CBI team visited the Sushant's flat in Bandra along with the Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj Singh and Deepesh Sawant. Forensic science experts were also part of the CBI team.

It is to be noted that while carrying on questioning of Siddharth Pithani and Sushant's personal staff, the CBI has found some "inconsistencies" in their statements.

Meanwhile, another CBI team visited Hinduja Hospital, where Sushant took his treatment and a few officials went to a resort where he had spent two months. During the investigation, the SIT officials tried to determine how Sushant was behaving when he was at the resort.

This was the second time the CBI officials visited the 34-year-old actor's home with the trio. On Saturday also, the CBI team accompanied by Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj and Deepesh visited Sushant's house to reconstruct the sequence of events before he was found dead.

Today, the CBI is likely to summon Sushant's actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused of abetment to suicide by his family.

Stay tuned to Zee News for all the live updates on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. 

24 August 2020, 09:58 AM

Meanwhile, Sushant's former cook Ashok, whom Rhea had fired, can also come to the DRDO guest house for questioning. He worked for Sushant for three years.

24 August 2020, 09:56 AM

The locksmith whom Siddharth Pithani called to open the door of Sushant's room might also be called for interrogation by the CBI.

24 August 2020, 09:52 AM

The CBI may also question the doctors who treated Sushant from November 2019 to June 2020. Their statements were also recorded by the Mumbai Police.

24 August 2020, 09:51 AM

Rajat Mewati worked with Sushant till January 2020. He is likely to be called for a second round of questioning today.

24 August 2020, 09:48 AM

Sushant's cook Neeraj was grilled by CBI for the third time. His flatmate SiddharthPithani and house help Deepesh Sawant were questioned for the second time. The agency is also expected to question Sushant's former cook Keshav and Sushant's accountant Rajat Mewati today.

24 August 2020, 09:48 AM

Sources said that while carrying on questioning of Sushant's flatmate and personal staff, CBI found some 'inconsistencies' in their statements.

24 August 2020, 09:47 AM

The CBI team may issue a summon to Rhea Chakraborty and call her for questioning in connection with the case. An agency source also said the CBI may also ask for the call detail records of Sushant, Rhea and others

