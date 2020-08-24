Live: CBI likely to summon Rhea Chakraborty for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

New Delhi: The CBI team has entered Day 4 of its investigation in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. On Sunday, CBI sleuths questioned Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Deepesh Sawant at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai for five hours. These three persons were present in the flat when Sushant was found hanging in his room on June 14.

Later, a CBI team visited the Sushant's flat in Bandra along with the Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj Singh and Deepesh Sawant. Forensic science experts were also part of the CBI team.

It is to be noted that while carrying on questioning of Siddharth Pithani and Sushant's personal staff, the CBI has found some "inconsistencies" in their statements.

Meanwhile, another CBI team visited Hinduja Hospital, where Sushant took his treatment and a few officials went to a resort where he had spent two months. During the investigation, the SIT officials tried to determine how Sushant was behaving when he was at the resort.

This was the second time the CBI officials visited the 34-year-old actor's home with the trio. On Saturday also, the CBI team accompanied by Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj and Deepesh visited Sushant's house to reconstruct the sequence of events before he was found dead.

Today, the CBI is likely to summon Sushant's actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused of abetment to suicide by his family.

