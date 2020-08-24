Live: CBI likely to summon Rhea Chakraborty for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

24 August 2020, 09:58 AM
Meanwhile, Sushant's former cook Ashok, whom Rhea had fired, can also come to the DRDO guest house for questioning. He worked for Sushant for three years.
24 August 2020, 09:56 AM
The locksmith whom Siddharth Pithani called to open the door of Sushant's room might also be called for interrogation by the CBI.
24 August 2020, 09:52 AM
The CBI may also question the doctors who treated Sushant from November 2019 to June 2020. Their statements were also recorded by the Mumbai Police.
24 August 2020, 09:51 AM
Rajat Mewati worked with Sushant till January 2020. He is likely to be called for a second round of questioning today.
24 August 2020, 09:48 AM
Sushant's cook Neeraj was grilled by CBI for the third time. His flatmate SiddharthPithani and house help Deepesh Sawant were questioned for the second time. The agency is also expected to question Sushant's former cook Keshav and Sushant's accountant Rajat Mewati today.
24 August 2020, 09:48 AM
Sources said that while carrying on questioning of Sushant's flatmate and personal staff, CBI found some 'inconsistencies' in their statements.
24 August 2020, 09:47 AM
The CBI team may issue a summon to Rhea Chakraborty and call her for questioning in connection with the case. An agency source also said the CBI may also ask for the call detail records of Sushant, Rhea and others