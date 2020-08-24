हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Disha Salian's phone remained active for 9 days after her death; internet calls placed

As the Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, it has now emerged that celebrity manager Disha Salian's phone had remained active even after her death. 

Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Disha Salian's phone remained active for 9 days after her death; internet calls placed
File Photo
Play

MUMBAI: As the Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, it has now emerged that celebrity manager Disha Salian's phone had remained active even after her death. 

Salian, the former manager of Sushant, was found dead under mysterious conditions on June 8, six days before Sushant's death. According to the Mumbai Police, Disha had committed suicide by jumping off a building. 

Now, sources close to developments in Disha Salian's death have claimed that her phone remained active for more than a week even after her death. As per the sources, several internet calls were placed from Disha's phone between June 9 and June 17. However, it remains unclear who used her phone after her death. 

Zee News got access to Disha's call log which shows that on June 6, two days before her death, three calls were placed from her phone. Whereas on June 7, two separate calls were placed from her phone, at around 12:02 am and 12:57 am. 

On June 7, Disha had made at least 36 calls, including a phone call to her friend Ekta, at around 12:10. 

According to an eyewitness to the case, while the Mumbai Police had reached the spot after Disha's death within a few minutes of the incident, her phone was not confiscated by the officials.

Sushant Singh Rajput, CBI, Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Rhea Chakraborty, Disha Salian, Disha Salian death, Sushant Singh Rajput case, Mumbai Police
CCTV footage, payments and guest visits: CBI to look for these clues at Waterstone resort where Sushant Singh Rajput stayed for 2 months
