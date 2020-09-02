हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Sushant Singh Rajput death case live: 2 arrested by NCB in connection with Rhea Chakraborty drug link row

In a major breakthrough, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested two people in connection with actress Rhea Chakraborty drug conspiracy case within less than 24 hours. The NCB is also conducting multiple raids at various locations in Mumbai.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 2, 2020 - 10:25
Comments |

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested two people in connection with actress Rhea Chakraborty drug conspiracy case within less than 24 hours. The NCB is also conducting multiple raids at various locations in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Rhea's parents were questioned on Tuesday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the first time in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Her father Indrajeet Chakraborty and mother Sandhya reached the DRDO guest house at around 11 am and left in the evening after over eight hours of interrogation. 

The CBI also continued the interrogation of Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, who has been questioned multiple times.

Rhea, who has been questioned for around 35 hours in the last four days, was not summoned by the central agency on Tuesday.

Follow Zee News live blog for all the latest live updates:  

2 September 2020, 10:25 AM

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who is Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend, shared a heartwarming video of the late star enjoying paragliding during one of their old trips. Along with the post, Ankita dedicated a note to Sushant and said, "You will be missed by all of us and all of your fans. Keep flying." 

2 September 2020, 10:24 AM

Rhea and Gaurav Arya allegedly exchanged messages about drug consumption. Her deleted WhatsApp chats hinted at a possible drug conspiracy in Sushant's case. 

2 September 2020, 10:23 AM

The NCB has already registered a criminal case against Rhea, Showik, her talent manager Jaya Saha and a Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya under several sections of the NDPS Act.

2 September 2020, 10:23 AM

With these two arrests and the drug peddlers' links to Showik, it has been learnt that the NCB can soon summon Rhea and her brother for questioning.

2 September 2020, 10:23 AM

This is the second arrest made by the NCB in less than 24 hours. On Tuesday evening, the agency arrested another drug peddler after conducting multiple raids based on information related to drug supply. The arrested drug peddler has been identified as Zaid. As per sources, Basit had introduced Showik to Zaid. 

Read full report: NCB arrests another Mumbai drug peddler over links with Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik

2 September 2020, 10:22 AM

NCB has arrested a drug peddler named Basit on Wednesday morning with links to Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty. According to NCB sources, Showik allegedly used to buy drugs from Basit. 

2 September 2020, 10:22 AM

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday interrogated a national-level billiards and snooker player Rishabh Thakkar over his alleged WhatsApp chat about drugs. A retrieved WhatsApp conversation from actor Sushant Singh Rajput's actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's mobile has revealed that she and Rishabh were part of a WhatsApp group during a wedding ceremony in Udaipur and the chats show that he had called someone to buy drugs.

Read full report: Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED interrogates national-level billiards player over drug chat linked to Rhea Chakraborty

  • 37,69,523Confirmed
  • 66,333Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M44S

Ujjain: 8 suggestions given by Supreme Court for Shivling worship of Mahakal temple