Sushant Singh Rajput death case live: 2 arrested by NCB in connection with Rhea Chakraborty drug link row

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested two people in connection with actress Rhea Chakraborty drug conspiracy case within less than 24 hours. The NCB is also conducting multiple raids at various locations in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Rhea's parents were questioned on Tuesday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the first time in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Her father Indrajeet Chakraborty and mother Sandhya reached the DRDO guest house at around 11 am and left in the evening after over eight hours of interrogation.

The CBI also continued the interrogation of Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, who has been questioned multiple times.

Rhea, who has been questioned for around 35 hours in the last four days, was not summoned by the central agency on Tuesday.

