Sushant Singh Rajput death case live: 2 arrested by NCB in connection with Rhea Chakraborty drug link row

2 September 2020, 10:25 AM
Actress Ankita Lokhande, who is Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend, shared a heartwarming video of the late star enjoying paragliding during one of their old trips. Along with the post, Ankita dedicated a note to Sushant and said, "You will be missed by all of us and all of your fans. Keep flying."
How beautifully expressed and written nats adi thanku so much for the memories #Sushant u will be missed by all of us and all of ur fans #keepflying #Repost @natasha_sharma_redij with @make_repost #truthshallprevail #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #memories #sushant #Helovedadventures #Manwithavision #manwithdreams This video was recorded by @adittyaredij On one of our vacation together @lokhandeankita your voice pierced through my heart
2 September 2020, 10:24 AM
Rhea and Gaurav Arya allegedly exchanged messages about drug consumption. Her deleted WhatsApp chats hinted at a possible drug conspiracy in Sushant's case.
2 September 2020, 10:23 AM
The NCB has already registered a criminal case against Rhea, Showik, her talent manager Jaya Saha and a Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya under several sections of the NDPS Act.
2 September 2020, 10:23 AM
With these two arrests and the drug peddlers' links to Showik, it has been learnt that the NCB can soon summon Rhea and her brother for questioning.
2 September 2020, 10:23 AM
This is the second arrest made by the NCB in less than 24 hours. On Tuesday evening, the agency arrested another drug peddler after conducting multiple raids based on information related to drug supply. The arrested drug peddler has been identified as Zaid. As per sources, Basit had introduced Showik to Zaid.
2 September 2020, 10:22 AM
NCB has arrested a drug peddler named Basit on Wednesday morning with links to Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty. According to NCB sources, Showik allegedly used to buy drugs from Basit.
2 September 2020, 10:22 AM
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday interrogated a national-level billiards and snooker player Rishabh Thakkar over his alleged WhatsApp chat about drugs. A retrieved WhatsApp conversation from actor Sushant Singh Rajput's actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's mobile has revealed that she and Rishabh were part of a WhatsApp group during a wedding ceremony in Udaipur and the chats show that he had called someone to buy drugs.
