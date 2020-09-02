NCB arrests another Mumbai drug peddler over links with Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a drug peddler named Basit on Wednesday morning with links to Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty. According to NCB sources, Showik allegedly used to buy drugs from Basit.

This is the second arrest made by the NCB in less than 24 hours. On Tuesday evening, the agency arrested another drug peddler after conducting multiple raids based on information related to drug supply. The arrested drug peddler has been identified as Zaid. As per sources, Basit had introduced Showik to Zaid.

With these two arrests and the drug peddlers' links to Showik, it has been learnt that the NCB can soon summon Rhea and her brother for questioning.

Meanwhile, as per sources, the NCB sleuths on Tuesday also detained two more alleged drug suppliers and brought them to its Mumbai office for questioning.

The NCB has already registered a criminal case against Rhea, Showik, her talent manager Jaya Saha and a Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya under several sections of the NDPS Act.

Rhea and Gaurav Arya allegedly exchanged messages about drug consumption. Her deleted WhatsApp chats hinted at a possible drug conspiracy in Sushant's case.

Gaurav Arya has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and appeared for questioning on Monday and Tuesday. The ED is recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

He, however, has claimed he had never met Sushant but said that he had met Rhea once in 2017. He also stated that he has no connection with the Sushant case.