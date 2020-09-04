Live: NCB seizes digital evidence from Rhea's house, Showik summoned for questioning

New Delhi: In a fresh development related to the mysterious death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a five-member team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing the drug angle raided Rhea Chakraborty's residence on Friday (September 4) morning.

Also, according to sources, NCB is also conducting a parallel raid at Samuel Miranda's house, a close aide of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Meanwhile, the CBI investigation in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is in full swing with the interrogation of close associates and doctors, who treated the late actor over anxiety and mental health issues taking place round-the-clock every day.

Besides CBI investigating the death case of Sushant, who was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are parallelly probing the drugs conspiracy and the money laundering charges.

Stay tuned for all updates on Sushant Singh Rajput death case: