Live: NCB seizes digital evidence from Rhea's house, Showik summoned for questioning

4 September 2020, 10:38 AM
NCB siezes digital evidence from Rhea Chakraborty's residence. Brother Showik taken to NCB office for questioning, although he is not arrested yet.
4 September 2020, 09:53 AM
According to reports, summons issued to both Showik and Miranda to join the investigation.
4 September 2020, 09:51 AM
NCB quizzes Samuel Miranda about Zaid and Basit. He will be asked about their meetings and drug conspiracy.
He will be asked about Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik. His chats with the latter and what is the connection between them and the drugs conspiracy in this case.
4 September 2020, 09:43 AM
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained Samuel Miranda, a close aide and former manager of Sushant Singh Rajput on Friday morning.