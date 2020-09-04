Live: NCB seizes digital evidence from Rhea's house, Showik summoned for questioning

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 4, 2020 - 10:42
Comments |
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In a fresh development related to the mysterious death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a five-member team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing the drug angle raided Rhea Chakraborty's residence on Friday (September 4) morning. 

Also, according to sources, NCB is also conducting a parallel raid at Samuel Miranda's house, a close aide of Sushant Singh Rajput. 

Meanwhile, the CBI investigation in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is in full swing with the interrogation of close associates and doctors, who treated the late actor over anxiety and mental health issues taking place round-the-clock every day. 

Besides CBI investigating the death case of Sushant, who was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are parallelly probing the drugs conspiracy and the money laundering charges.

Stay tuned for all updates on Sushant Singh Rajput death case: 

 

4 September 2020, 10:38 AM

NCB siezes digital evidence from Rhea Chakraborty's residence. Brother Showik taken to NCB office for questioning, although he is not arrested yet.

4 September 2020, 09:53 AM

According to reports, summons issued to both Showik and Miranda to join the investigation.
 

4 September 2020, 09:51 AM

NCB quizzes Samuel Miranda about Zaid and Basit. He will be asked about their meetings and drug conspiracy. 

He will be asked about Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik. His chats with the latter and what is the connection between them and the drugs conspiracy in this case.

4 September 2020, 09:43 AM

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained Samuel Miranda, a close aide and former manager of Sushant Singh Rajput on Friday morning. 

