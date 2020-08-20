हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Live: CBI to begin probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case a day after Supreme Court order

The CBI team will arrive in Mumbai in the afternoon after which, they will meet the Mumbai Police officials who investigated the case and will take over the case diary.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 20, 2020 - 11:14
Comments |

New Delhi: After getting a nod from the Supreme Court to probe actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, a CBI team will visit Mumbai to investigate the case further. The CBI team will arrive in Mumbai in the afternoon after which, they will meet the Mumbai Police officials who investigated the case and will take over the case diary.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday handed over the probe to the CBI which has already registered an FIR in the matter.

"The investigation related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is continuing. A CBI team will visit Mumbai in due course for further investigation. Other details cannot be shared at this stage," CBI Spokesperson RK Gaur said, reports news agency PTI.

The top court's verdict came on a plea filed by actress Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's girlfriend, who sought transfer of an FIR, lodged against her and six others in Patna by the actor's father accusing them of abetting of suicide, to Mumbai.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.  Police said he died by suicide. 

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for latest news and updates:

20 August 2020, 11:14 AM

"I strongly welcome the Supreme Court`s judgement for a CBI enquiry into Sushant`s case. It is time to put the speculations to rest and get justice. Let`s have faith in the system and let the truth prevail. #CBIForSSR #Justiceforsushant Jai Shiv Shambhu," Sushant's friend Mahesh Shetty wrote.

20 August 2020, 11:14 AM

Sushant's 'Pavitra Rishta' co-star Parag Tyagi says it is the first step towards real justice. "CBI inquiry is necessary. Somewhere there is a catch, Sushant was a very strong man. I knew him very well. His fans, family have the right to know the truth. They deserve to know the truth. Now with the CBI enquiry, it`s the first step towards real justice," Parag told IANS.

20 August 2020, 11:12 AM

The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor`s death after the Centre accepted Bihar Government`s recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput`s father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. 

20 August 2020, 11:11 AM

Sushant Singh Rajput`s family on Wednesday said that they believe that all those involved in the "dastardly crime" will be brought to justice as the CBI has taken over to probe the case.

20 August 2020, 11:10 AM

Patna Police committed "no illegality" in registering an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and the complaint filed by his father had alleged cognizable offence, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday.

