Live: CBI to begin probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case a day after Supreme Court order

New Delhi: After getting a nod from the Supreme Court to probe actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, a CBI team will visit Mumbai to investigate the case further. The CBI team will arrive in Mumbai in the afternoon after which, they will meet the Mumbai Police officials who investigated the case and will take over the case diary.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday handed over the probe to the CBI which has already registered an FIR in the matter.

"The investigation related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is continuing. A CBI team will visit Mumbai in due course for further investigation. Other details cannot be shared at this stage," CBI Spokesperson RK Gaur said, reports news agency PTI.

The top court's verdict came on a plea filed by actress Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's girlfriend, who sought transfer of an FIR, lodged against her and six others in Patna by the actor's father accusing them of abetting of suicide, to Mumbai.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Police said he died by suicide.

