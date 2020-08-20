Live: CBI to begin probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case a day after Supreme Court order

20 August 2020, 11:14 AM
"I strongly welcome the Supreme Court`s judgement for a CBI enquiry into Sushant`s case. It is time to put the speculations to rest and get justice. Let`s have faith in the system and let the truth prevail. #CBIForSSR #Justiceforsushant Jai Shiv Shambhu," Sushant's friend Mahesh Shetty wrote.
Sushant's 'Pavitra Rishta' co-star Parag Tyagi says it is the first step towards real justice. "CBI inquiry is necessary. Somewhere there is a catch, Sushant was a very strong man. I knew him very well. His fans, family have the right to know the truth. They deserve to know the truth. Now with the CBI enquiry, it`s the first step towards real justice," Parag told IANS.
The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor`s death after the Centre accepted Bihar Government`s recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput`s father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.
Sushant Singh Rajput`s family on Wednesday said that they believe that all those involved in the "dastardly crime" will be brought to justice as the CBI has taken over to probe the case.
Patna Police committed "no illegality" in registering an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and the complaint filed by his father had alleged cognizable offence, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday.