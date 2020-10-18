LIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares 'message from bhai' as Navratri begins

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared an old tweet by the late star as Navratri begins. Shweta posted a screenshot of Sushant's 2019 tweet on Navratri and wrote, "Message from Bhai. Struggle God-ward! #SwamiVivekananda #ImmortalSushant."

Sushant was found dead on June 14 at his apartment in Mumbai. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been investigating the case for over two months at the request of the Bihar government which registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by the late actor's father Krishna Kishore Singh.

Besides the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had joined the probe, which was initially conducted by the Mumbai Police.

Meanwhile, the CBI has refuted reports claiming that it has completed its probe in the case. The CBI termed "speculative" and "erroneous" media reports claiming that the agency has concluded its probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case and may soon file a closure report, officials said.

