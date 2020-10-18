हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares 'message from bhai' as Navratri begins

Sushant was found dead on June 14 at his apartment in Mumbai. The CBI has been investigating the case for over two months.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, October 18, 2020 - 11:36
Comments |

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared an old tweet by the late star as Navratri begins. Shweta posted a screenshot of Sushant's 2019 tweet on Navratri and wrote, "Message from Bhai. Struggle God-ward! #SwamiVivekananda #ImmortalSushant."

Sushant was found dead on June 14 at his apartment in Mumbai. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been investigating the case for over two months at the request of the Bihar government which registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by the late actor's father Krishna Kishore Singh.

Besides the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had joined the probe, which was initially conducted by the Mumbai Police.

Meanwhile, the CBI has refuted reports claiming that it has completed its probe in the case. The CBI termed "speculative" and "erroneous" media reports claiming that the agency has concluded its probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case and may soon file a closure report, officials said.

Stay tuned for all updates on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case:

18 October 2020, 11:34 AM

Shweta has been at the forefront of the #JusticeForSSR campaign since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. 

18 October 2020, 11:33 AM

In third such statement since registering an FIR in the case, the central investigating agency termed as speculative stories related to its finding in the matter. "The CBI continues to investigate the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. There are certain speculative reports in media that the CBI has reached a conclusion. It may be reiterated that these reports are speculative and erroneous," CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said in a statement.

18 October 2020, 11:32 AM

Shweta shared this post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Message from Bhai  Struggle God-ward! #SwamiVivekananda #ImmortalSushant

A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (SSK) (@shwetasinghkirti) on

