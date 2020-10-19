Sushant case LIVE: NCB arrests Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' brother in drugs row

19 October 2020, 11:29 AM
Meanwhile, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a message on Navratri:
“Brahmachaini Durga is capable of providing unending benefits . By worshipping her one gets success and victory. On the second day, the mind of the striver moving upward is established in Swadhisthana Chakra. The worshiper, who makes his mind stay in this Chakra, gets the devotion and blessing of the Goddess.Mantra to be chanted on this day: Om Brahmachaarinnya Namah”
19 October 2020, 11:28 AM
Earlier, the CBI on Thursday said that its probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput case is still continuing. There had been reports in sections of the media suggesting that the CBI is wrapping up the case and is set to file a closure report.
19 October 2020, 11:26 AM
The NCB has also arrested producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad in connection with the case.
19 October 2020, 11:26 AM
Sushant was found dead on June 14 at his Bandra flat. The NCB registered the case on the request of the ED after several alleged chats relating to drugs came to the fore.