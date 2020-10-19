Sushant case LIVE: NCB arrests Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' brother in drugs row

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' brother Agisilaos Demetriades in a drugs case. An NCB official alleged that Agisilaos, a South African national, was arrested after it came to the fore that he was in touch with the drug peddlers arrested in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case, IANS reports.

He was produced before a local court and sent to NCB custody.

Earlier the NCB had arrested Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, actor's house manager Samuel Miranda, personal staff Dipesh Sawant and several others.

Rhea spent 28 days in jail before getting bail from the Bombay High Court in the case.

The NCB has also questioned several Bollywood stars including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor in connection with the case.

