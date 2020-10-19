हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant case LIVE: NCB arrests Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' brother in drugs row

Earlier the NCB had arrested Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in the drugs case.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, October 19, 2020 - 11:29
Comments |

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' brother Agisilaos Demetriades in a drugs case. An NCB official alleged that Agisilaos, a South African national, was arrested after it came to the fore that he was in touch with the drug peddlers arrested in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case, IANS reports.

He was produced before a local court and sent to NCB custody.

Earlier the NCB had arrested Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, actor's house manager Samuel Miranda, personal staff Dipesh Sawant and several others.

Rhea spent 28 days in jail before getting bail from the Bombay High Court in the case.

The NCB has also questioned several Bollywood stars including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor in connection with the case.

Stay tuned for all the updates on Sushant's case.

19 October 2020, 11:29 AM

Meanwhile, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a message on Navratri:

19 October 2020, 11:28 AM

Earlier, the CBI on Thursday said that its probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput case is still continuing. There had been reports in sections of the media suggesting that the CBI is wrapping up the case and is set to file a closure report.

19 October 2020, 11:26 AM

The NCB has also arrested producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad in connection with the case.

19 October 2020, 11:26 AM

Sushant was found dead on June 14 at his Bandra flat. The NCB registered the case on the request of the ED after several alleged chats relating to drugs came to the fore.

