Sushant Singh Rajput case LIVE: Our strength lies in our unity, says sister Shweta Singh Kirti

Rhea spent 28 days in jail before getting bail from Bombay High Court in the case.
Earlier the NCB has arrested Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, actor's house manager Samuel Miranda, personal staff Dipesh Sawant and several others.
Meanwhile, in another major development in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested the brother of actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. According to NCB officials privy to the probe, the drug law enforcement agency has arrested Agisilaos Demetriades.
Here's the video of Sushant shared by his family friend.
"Our strength lies in our unity and we will never let it break," Shweta wrote.
Our strength lies in our unity and we will never let it break!! #SSRWarriorsStayUnited
