हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Sushant Singh Rajput case LIVE: Our strength lies in our unity, says sister Shweta Singh Kirti

Sushant Singh Rajput's case is being probed by the CBI, with the NCB and ED joining the investigation.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, October 20, 2020 - 10:33
Comments |

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has expressed gratitude to SSR warriors, the people who joined in the fight to seek justice for the late star. "Our strength lies in our unity and we will never let it break!!#SSRWarriorsStayUnited," she recently tweeted.

She also appreciated a video honouring Sushant. Titled 'Josh E Jahan' and released by Sushant's family friend Nilotpal Mrinal. 

Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14. Mumbai Police initially probed the case, but after an FIR in Patna by his family and a hearing in the Supreme Court, the case was subsequently been taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) joining the investigation.

Stay tuned to Zee News for all the updates on the case.

20 October 2020, 10:33 AM

Rhea spent 28 days in jail before getting bail from Bombay High Court in the case.

20 October 2020, 10:33 AM

Earlier the NCB has arrested Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, actor's house manager Samuel Miranda, personal staff Dipesh Sawant and several others.
 

20 October 2020, 10:32 AM

Meanwhile, in another major development in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested the brother of actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. According to NCB officials privy to the probe, the drug law enforcement agency has arrested Agisilaos Demetriades.

20 October 2020, 10:31 AM

Here's the video of Sushant shared by his family friend.

20 October 2020, 10:30 AM

"Our strength lies in our unity and we will never let it break," Shweta wrote.

  • 75,97,063Confirmed
  • 1,15,197Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,98,99,915Confirmed
  • 11,12,599Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M30S

Video: Chirag Paswan's strategy confuses NDA?