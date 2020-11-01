हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: Shweta Singh Kirti and Ankita Lokhande laud Sushant Singh Rajput's fans' efforts

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14 at his Mumbai home. His death case is being handled by the CBI. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, November 1, 2020 - 13:45
Comments |

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Rajput, who is the frontrunner of the 'Justice For SSR' campaign on social media, has shared a video of people paying their tributes to the late star at a theatre. The fans' efforts also got a thumbs up from actress Ankita Lokhande, Sushant's ex-girlfriend.

Sushant was found dead on June 14 at his Mumbai home. His death case is being handled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) along with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing the drugs angle and Enforcement Directorate (ED) looking into the money laundering matter.

Meanwhile, last week, Sushant Singh Rajput was honoured at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), along with late actors Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan.

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the updates on Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

1 November 2020, 13:45 PM

The Mumbai Police registered a case against Sushant's sisters on the complaint of Rhea alleging that they were helping the actor access anxiety drugs illegally using fake prescriptions.

 

1 November 2020, 13:45 PM

The CBI made the submissions in the Bombay High Court while opposing the second FIR filed by Mumbai Police on the complaints of Rhea related to the death of Sushant.

1 November 2020, 13:44 PM

The CBI earlier this week slammed the Mumbai Police for registering an FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters on the complaint of Rhea Chakraborty, saying it is "vitiated" and "bad in law".

1 November 2020, 13:42 PM

At the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), the organisers of the festival screened the Irrfan Khan-starrer 'Song Of Scorpion', '102 Not Out' starring Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Kedarnath'.

1 November 2020, 13:41 PM

Ankita Lokhande commented on Shweta's post by saying, "Wonderful".

1 November 2020, 13:41 PM

Sushant's fans paid a tribute to him at a theatre. Sharing the video, Shweta wrote, "Thank you New Zealand #ImmortalSushant."

  • 81,84,082Confirmed
  • 1,22,111Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,60,71,886Confirmed
  • 11,95,418Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M14S

After France, Canada's Quebec city faced horrible incident of multiple stabbing