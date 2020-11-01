LIVE: Shweta Singh Kirti and Ankita Lokhande laud Sushant Singh Rajput's fans' efforts

1 November 2020, 13:45 PM
The Mumbai Police registered a case against Sushant's sisters on the complaint of Rhea alleging that they were helping the actor access anxiety drugs illegally using fake prescriptions.
The CBI made the submissions in the Bombay High Court while opposing the second FIR filed by Mumbai Police on the complaints of Rhea related to the death of Sushant.
The CBI earlier this week slammed the Mumbai Police for registering an FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters on the complaint of Rhea Chakraborty, saying it is "vitiated" and "bad in law".
At the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), the organisers of the festival screened the Irrfan Khan-starrer 'Song Of Scorpion', '102 Not Out' starring Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Kedarnath'.
Ankita Lokhande commented on Shweta's post by saying, "Wonderful".
Sushant's fans paid a tribute to him at a theatre. Sharing the video, Shweta wrote, "Thank you New Zealand #ImmortalSushant."