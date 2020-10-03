Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Breaking news and other live updates

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death mystery has intensified, especially after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) began its investigation to bust the nexus of drugs running smoothly in B-Town. Several big names have been interrogated so far and others remain under the scanner.

Meanwhile, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Forensics team meanwhile has submitted its report to the CBI. The AIIMS report has questioned the absence of the timing of death in the autopsy report and pointed towards the dimly-lit post mortem room at Cooper Hospital, sources said, according to IANS.

Besides the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and the NCB are probing the money laundering and drug angle respectively surrounding the death of Sushant.

Stay tuned for all updates on Sushant Singh Rajput death case: