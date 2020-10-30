Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Breaking news and other live updates

30 October 2020, 12:01 PM
As per sources, it has been learnt that a filmmaker was in constant touch with the late actor and used to visit him at the resort during this time period. The NCB can soon summon this filmmaker for questioning.
The officials have undertaken data from November 2019 to June 2020. The details include all those persons who came to meet Sushant at the Water Stone resort during this time period.
According to sources, NCB is investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death with drugs angle as well. On a related note, the NCB officials visited Water Stone resort in Andheri. For the uninitiated, it has been reported that Sushant cut short his Europe trip and went to stay at the above mentioned resort.