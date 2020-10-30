हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Breaking news and other live updates

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, October 30, 2020 - 12:01
New Delhi: The mysterious death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has taken new twists and turns in last four months. The actor was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020 and ever since speculation over his personal and professional lives has been in the public domain. 

The case is being handled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) along with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing the drugs angle and Enforcement Directorate (ED) looking into the money laundering matter.

Stay tuned for all updates on Sushant Singh Rajput death case:

 

30 October 2020, 12:01 PM

As per sources, it has been learnt that a filmmaker was in constant touch with the late actor and used to visit him at the resort during this time period. The NCB can soon summon this filmmaker for questioning. 

30 October 2020, 12:01 PM

The officials have undertaken data from November 2019 to June 2020. The details include all those persons who came to meet Sushant at the Water Stone resort during this time period. 

30 October 2020, 12:01 PM

According to sources, NCB is investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death with drugs angle as well. On a related note, the NCB officials visited Water Stone resort in Andheri. For the uninitiated, it has been reported that Sushant cut short his Europe trip and went to stay at the above mentioned resort. 

