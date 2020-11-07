Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Breaking news and other live updates

7 November 2020, 15:37 PM
The plea said that the remand applications produced thus far are completely silent as to any allegation of harbouring of offenders as mentioned under Section 27A of the NDPS Act. It claimed the case of the NCB was silent on the amount of financing, quantum of drugs and type of drugs allegedly procured and financed by Showik.
According to PTI, "the Supreme Court, in its recent order rightly held that the officers who are invested with powers under section NDPS Act (pertaining to the current case) are police Officers within the meaning of section 25 of the Evidence Act. As a result, any confessional statement made to them cannot be taken into account in order to convict an accused under the NDPS Act," Showik said in his plea.
As per section 25 of the Indian Evidence Act, no confession made to a police officer shall be proved as against a person accused of any offence, it said.
"In view of the apex court's judgment, there has been an obvious change in circumstance which would warrant a fresh consideration for bail," the plea, filed through his advocate Satish Maneshinde, said.
In the application, Showik reiterated that he has been "falsely implicated" in the case. The accused has been booked under section 27(A) mechanically and without application of mind, it said.
Rhea Chakraborty's brother, Showik has been arrested in the drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Showik Chakraborty has sought bail from a special court here, citing a recent Supreme Court order. This is his third attempt.