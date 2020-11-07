Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Breaking news and other live updates

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik, who has been arrested in the drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has once again sought bail from a special court here, citing a recent Supreme Court order.

This is Showik's third attempt to seek bail since his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in September.

According to PTI, Showik Chakraborty's bail pleas have earlier been rejected by the special court as well as the Bombay High Court.

In the application filed recently before the special court hearing cases related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Showik relied on a recent apex court judgment, which says that "confessional statements" made to the NCB officials cannot be considered as evidence.

