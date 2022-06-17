NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress and 'Bigg Boss 9' Mandana Karimi is one of the talented and celebrated actress in the entertainment world. Mandana, who was recently seen in Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp', was seen courting several controversies on the reality show. Now, the actress has stirred another controversy after she posted a video of herself twerking in the burqa. However, unexpected to her, her fans were not pleased with her action and slammed her immensely.



One user slammed her and said, "Don't make fun of hijab." Another user wrote, "I you wanna do such things do f##kn things without wearing burkha. Respect it no body stoping you for such things but have some sense."

Another user slammed her and wrote, "You should be ashamed of yourself.. being a muslim you are making fun of hijab shame on you i think you know that how disrespectful act you did."

On the show 'Lock Upp', Mandana revealed that she had an abortion after having a ‘planned pregnancy’ while being in a secret relationship with a director. Her story got everyone emotional on the show. She also revealed that how she could not trust men after her separation with husband, Gaurav Gupta. "Then, I did have a secret relationship, it was not committed but it went on for a year and half."



"My relationship was with a very well-known director who talks about women's rights and independence of women in the outside world, how a woman should be strong. He is an idol to many people from young generation, aspiring filmmakers, and even teenagers, because he has a strong image of coming from zero and becoming someone, having no parents, and becoming someone. My relationship with him was very secretive because I was not yet divorced and after all that I went through, he made me feel he could be that friend," she said.



The actress kept the relationship a secret, as she was not legally divorced. She said that during the lockdown, they even started living in, "He started calling him partner and he started saying he loved me," she added.



Live TV