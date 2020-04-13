Lockdown diaries: Alia Bhatt the baker dishes out a cute kitchen pic

Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt has turned to baking to while away her lockdown hours and her moment in the kitchen in casual pajamas has gone viral.

Alia's sister Shaheen took to her Instagram to share a photograph of the actress in her pajamas.

In the monochrome image, the actress, who looked pretty in a casual t-shirt and pajamas, is flashing a big smile for the camera as she is standing in her kitchen. In the caption, Shaheen said that Alia was making a pudding.

"Little pudding making pudding," she wrote.

During the lockdown period, the sisters are experimenting in the kitchen. Recently, Alia shared a set of drool-worthy images of the chocolate cake and banana bread on her Instagram, writing: "Stayed home and .. baked a little with the sister. Shaheen Bhatt made the real chocolate cake and I made the grain-free paleo banana bread."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor, and "Sadak 2".