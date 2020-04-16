हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kunal Kemmu

Lockdown diaries: Kunal Kemmu peels 'matar' with daughter Inaaya

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Soha has been sharing a lot of glimpses of her family's day to day activities. 

Lockdown diaries: Kunal Kemmu peels &#039;matar&#039; with daughter Inaaya
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Soha Ali Khan on Wednesday shared a picture of her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya. And guess what, the father-daughter duo is seen peeling peas in the image!

"It's just a 'matar' of time...#lockdown...#stayhome..#twopeasinapod," Soha captioned the picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It’s just a ‘matar’ of time #lockdown #stayhome #staysafe #twopeasinapod @khemster2

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Reacting to the post, a user commented: "So cute."

Another one wrote: "Cute little hands at work."

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Soha has been sharing a lot of glimpses of her family's day to day activities. Recently, she posted a video of Kunal dancing on the "Wakhra Swag" song.

Soha and Kunal became parents to Inaaya in 2017.

 

Tags:
Kunal KemmuInaaya Naumi KemmulockdownSoha Ali Khan
Next
Story

When Sunny Leone, Elnaaz Norouzi dance, there's 'never a dull moment'
Corona Meter
  • 12380Confirmed
  • 1489Discharged
  • 414Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M16S

DNA analysis of spread of coronavirus pandemic from bats