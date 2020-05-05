हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sunny Leone

Lockdown diaries: Sunny Leone 'forced' to mop the floor

Taking to Instagram, Sunny has shared a TikTok video where she can be seen dancing even as she mops the floor.

Lockdown diaries: Sunny Leone &#039;forced&#039; to mop the floor
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@sunnyleone

Mumbai: Sunny Leone has been busy mopping the floor of her house, such are the trials of lockdown!

By the look of things, she is making merry while the new ‘job profile' lasts. Taking to Instagram, Sunny has shared a TikTok video where she can be seen dancing even as she mops the floor.

"Hmmmm... if I'm forced to mop, well then... #lockedupwithsunny," she captioned the video.

The video has naturally gone viral and fans are amused by Sunny's new avatar.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hmmmm....if I’m forced to mop, well then... #lockedupwithsunny

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

"Good job!" one fans wrote, while another commented: "Awesome!"

Another fan found the mundane activity of mopping the floor "too cute!" because Sunny was doing it.

