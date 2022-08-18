New Delhi: On the festival of Janmashtami, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan shared a video of dahi handi scenes from his film ‘Khud Daar’ and son Abhishek Bachchan’s film ‘Happy New Year’. “आला रे आला गोविंदा आला !!” he captioned the post.

The resemblance in both the scenes amazed the fans. As soon as Big B dropped the video, they reacted by commenting with heart and fire emojis.

His daughter Shweta Bachchan also wrote her comment on the post. “Oh AB @bachchan you made me laugh so much in this !!” she commented tagging brother Abhishek.

The video opens with senior Bachchan’s scene from the his 1982 film 'Khud Daar' where we can see him climbing the human pyramid to break the handi, which is considered a huge feat in the festival of Janmashtami. His famous and iconic song ‘Mach Gaya Shor’ also plays in the background as he breaks the matki. The video then cuts to Abhishek Bachchan’s scene from ‘Happy New Year’ where he is breaking the handi as Shah Rukh, Boman Irani and Sonu Sood spot him.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in ‘Dasvi’ alongwith Yami Gautam and Nimrit Kaur. Apart from this, he will also be seen in the new season of Amazon Prime Video’s series ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’.

Amitabh Bachchan on the other hand is awaiting the release of Ayan Mukerji’s sci-fi ‘Brahmastra’. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles and is scheduled to release on 9th September. It also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in prominent roles. Apart from this, he also finished the shooting of Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Uunchai’ starring Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Parineeti Chopra.