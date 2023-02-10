'Looking Forward to Doing a Web Series in Coming Months,' Says Actor Aditya Syal

New Delhi: He has worked extensively in theatre groups, won Mr. North India, has done powerful roles in web shows and is now excited about a new web series to be released soon.

Today getting into any industry in itself can prove to be a massive challenge, let alone making it huge in the same. Still, there have been a few people who have outdone others, delivered beyond what they expected out of themselves and got ahead in their chosen sectors, rising as high-performing professionals.

The world knows how challenging it is to stamp one’s presence in fields like modeling and entertainment. However, a few lovers of art and passionate artists make sure to work their fingers to the bone and stand out from the rest. Model and actor Aditya Syal did the same and is consistently bettering his craft with every project he takes in his hand.

Recent reports suggest how the much-talked-about model and actor will soon be seen in a brand-new web series. Speaking on the same, the youngster born in Lucknow and brought up in Nainital says, “The innumerable and incredible opportunities people have offered me in these artistic realms, be it as a model or as an actor, has been truly surreal. I can’t thank them enough for putting their faith in me. I am really looking forward to entertaining audiences worldwide with my work in web shows and more.”

Recalling how everything started for him, Aditya Syal says that he began with doing theatre with Operation Cloudburst under the renowned Nadira Babbar in her group Ekjute. This earned him immense love and appreciation across Uttarakhand. Then, in 2016, he started modeling and got his portfolio shot by the famous Dabboo Ratnani. As a 19-year-old, he won the title of Mr. North India, competing with 800 other youngsters. To get into the entertainment world and become a skilled actor, he trained under the Manch Theatre Group by an NSD teacher and moved to Mumbai to attend college and follow his dreams.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra spotted him, and after attending his workshop, he was cast for the web show The Family Man on Amazon Prime, where in Episode 3, Anti-Nationals, he played a role named Junaid. This landed him more exciting offers, including another web series Candy on Voot Select, with Richa Chadha and Ronit Roy.

Aditya Syal, who has worked with top designers for digital ads, ramp walks, and brand shoots as a model is today a Drama School Mumbai postgraduate and is currently focusing on making people laugh and entertain working with a youth-based OTT channel, The Viral Fever (TVF). Aditya Syal gained more popularity when he played a Haryanvi gym guy with one of its sketches Bhartiya Gym Qtiyapa.

He is soon going to grace the screens again with a new web series and wishes to expand his network to gain more powerful roles across platforms.