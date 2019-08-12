close

Looking forward to watching PM Modi on 'Man Vs Wild': Akshay Kumar

The programme is aimed at creating awareness about animal conservation and environmental change.

Looking forward to watching PM Modi on &#039;Man Vs Wild&#039;: Akshay Kumar

Mumbai: National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar says he is looking forward to watching Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bear Grylls on the popular Discovery channel show, "Man Vs Wild".

"Besides being a unique show high on adventure and adrenaline, it will also shed light upon pressing issues like climate change and ways to protect our planet. Looking forward to watching our Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modiji on 'Man Vs Wild' with Bear Grylls tonight," Akshay tweeted on Monday.

Prime Minister Modi had tweeted on Monday: "What better than the lush green jungles of India, in the midst of Mother Nature to throw light on environmental conservation and climate change.. Do join at 9pm tonight." 

To which, filmmaker Karan Johar replied: " A strong message from our honourable Prime minister Narendra Modi! Something we all need to contribute to. Environmental conservation is the need of the hour. Thank you sir for all your endeavours."

The programme is aimed at creating awareness about animal conservation and environmental change.

 

