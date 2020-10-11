'Looks like they are waiting for me to die like Sushant Singh Rajput', tweets Payal Ghosh, seeks help from PM Modi

New Delhi: Actress Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, has recently sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as she feels that the "mafia gang will kill her". In her tweet to PM Modi, Payal also tagged the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and Rekha Sharma, National Commission for Women (NCW) chief.

She wrote, "These mafia gang will kill me, sir. @PMOIndia, @narendramodi sir, @sharmarekha ma'am and will prove my death as suicide or something else."

Meanwhile, in a separate tweet, she also stated Sushant Singh Rajput death's case to write, "Looks like they are waiting for me to die like Sushant because till now there is no response and my death will remain a mystery like other actors of Bollywood."

Read Payal Ghosh's tweets here:

These mafia gang will kill me sir @PMOIndia @narendramodi sir @sharmarekha ma’am and will prove my death as suicide or something else — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 10, 2020

@PMOIndia @narendramodi @HMOIndia @AmitShah look like they are waiting for me to die like Sushant because till now there is no response and my death will remain a mystery like other actors of Bollywood . — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 10, 2020

Payal featured in headlines a few weeks ago after she named Anurag Kashyap in her #MeToo tweets.

"I went to meet Anurag Kashyap at his home. He made me feel uncomfortable. The incident happened years ago, but it still haunts me. I tried to speak up several times, but my family, friends didn't allow me to do so. However, now I decided to open up and revealed what happened," she told Zee News.

A few days later, the Mumbai Police summoned the filmmaker in connection with the alleged sexual assault case. An FIR against him was filed by Payal. In the complaint, the actress alleged that he had raped her in 2013.

Anurag Kashyap, however, categorically denied that any such alleged incident ever took place, his lawyer Priyanka Khimani said in a statement.