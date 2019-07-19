close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
rasika dugal

'Lootcase' a welcome break from intense roles: Rasika Dugal

"Lootcase" revolves around a red suitcase. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, it also stars Kunal Kemmu, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Raaz. It is slated to release on October 11. 

&#039;Lootcase&#039; a welcome break from intense roles: Rasika Dugal
File photo

Mumbai: Actress Rasika Dugal says shooting for the comedy film "Lootcase" was a much-needed break from the intensity of her other projects.

Rasika is known for projects like "Qissa: The Tale of a Lonely Ghost", "Manto", "Hamid" and "Delhi Crime".

"Shooting for 'Lootcase' was a welcome break and a much-needed relief from the intensity of the other projects I was doing at that time," said the actress, who earned plaudits for her performance in web series "Delhi Crime" and "Humorously Yours Season 2". 

"I am thrilled about the variety of genres I have had a chance to experiment with over the past year. I am looking forward to the release of the film in October," she added. 

"Lootcase" revolves around a red suitcase. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, it also stars Kunal Kemmu, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Raaz. It is slated to release on October 11. 

Tags:
rasika dugalRasika Dugal LootcaseLootcase
Next
Story

Men don't need to scream about equality: Anusha Dandekar

Must Watch

PT17M2S

Update@7: Watch top stories this hour, 19th July 2019